Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$36.00.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.53.

The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.20. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$38.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.95%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

