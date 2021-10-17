Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

