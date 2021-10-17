KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Shares of KT opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. KT has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,328,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at $14,050,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at $8,219,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at $6,410,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

