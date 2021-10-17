Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

JMIA stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

