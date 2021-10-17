Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

