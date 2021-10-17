ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,420.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,375.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other ASOS news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($136,222.89).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

