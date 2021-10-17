BP (LON:BP) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 380.10 ($4.97).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.75) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 315.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.54. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

