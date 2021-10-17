Coats Group’s (COA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The firm has a market cap of £965.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.57. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.90 ($1.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

