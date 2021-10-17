Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
The company has a market cap of £8.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.77. Echo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02).
Echo Energy Company Profile
