Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

The company has a market cap of £8.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.77. Echo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

