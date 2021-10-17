Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK.B. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.43. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.81 and a twelve month high of C$36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.71.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

