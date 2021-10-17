Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$15.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.35.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

