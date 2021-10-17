West Fraser Timber’s (WFG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFG. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$170.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed an action list buy rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$155.00.

West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$114.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.36. The stock has a market cap of C$12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$15.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$14.69 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$4.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 13.9296803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.73%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

