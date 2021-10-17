William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Up 90.7% in September

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the September 15th total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of William Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

In other William Penn Bancorp news, EVP Jeannine Cimino purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 8,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $100,114.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,018 shares of company stock worth $205,229.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMPN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorp stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. William Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

