Analysts Issue Forecasts for Covestro AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $33.90 on Friday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

