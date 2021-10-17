Analysts Issue Forecasts for Covestro AG’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%.
Shares of COVTY opened at $33.90 on Friday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.
