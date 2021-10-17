FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROIC. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.52 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

