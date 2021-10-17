SITE Centers Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after buying an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 524,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

