Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 375,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $515.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $281.02 and a 12 month high of $594.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 170.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

