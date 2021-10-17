Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 68.5% in September

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the September 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.70 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $282.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

XELA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

