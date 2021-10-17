Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.10

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 4450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 2,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 157,260 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

