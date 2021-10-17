Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Up to $36.59

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.59, but opened at $38.79. Squarespace shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 321 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

