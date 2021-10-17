Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $21.04. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 63 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $560.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 7,186.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

