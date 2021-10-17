Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $37.27

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $38.60. Farfetch shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 6,648 shares.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Farfetch by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

