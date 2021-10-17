ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $6.29. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 11,105 shares traded.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

