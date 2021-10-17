Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

