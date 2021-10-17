FY2022 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

NYSE HTA opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $33.54.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

