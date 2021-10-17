Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

BNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.21.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 177,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

