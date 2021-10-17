Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUBGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price target on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

PUBGY stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

