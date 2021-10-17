Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 90.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of 93.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 target price (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

