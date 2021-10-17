Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of STRNY opened at $36.97 on Friday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.