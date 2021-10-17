Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.82

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.82 and last traded at $86.92, with a volume of 2613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.05.
SGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 2.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.