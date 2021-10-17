Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.82

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.82 and last traded at $86.92, with a volume of 2613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.05.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

