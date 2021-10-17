Canaccord Genuity Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.28. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$19.44 and a 52 week high of C$48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.71.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

