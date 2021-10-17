Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates CHF 400 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 367.77.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

