Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cormark

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.38.

The stock has a market cap of C$665.05 million and a PE ratio of -3,212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$19.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.69.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

