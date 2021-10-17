Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.56.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $230.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $234.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

