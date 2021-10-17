Realty Income Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.66 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

