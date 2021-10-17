FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vimeo, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vimeo in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VMEO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

VMEO stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

