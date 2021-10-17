Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

