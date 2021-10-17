The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $17.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

