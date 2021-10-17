Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

