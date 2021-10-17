Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

NYSE RPM opened at $83.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.