RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) vs. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Critical Comparison

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and RocketLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 10.69% 123.35% 14.37% RocketLab N/A N/A N/A

74.5% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lockheed Martin and RocketLab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $65.40 billion 1.55 $6.83 billion $24.84 14.72 RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than RocketLab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lockheed Martin and RocketLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 7 1 0 2.13 RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus target price of $396.03, suggesting a potential upside of 8.32%. RocketLab has a consensus target price of 22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.88%. Given RocketLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Lockheed Martin.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats RocketLab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space. The Aeronautics segment researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, sustains, supports, and upgrades advanced military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The MFC segment provides air and missile defence systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The RMS segment offers design, manufacture, service, and support for a variety of military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defence systems; radar systems;

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

