Comparing Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) & vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals 12.55% 7.04% 6.01% vTv Therapeutics -71.01% N/A -50.27%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 vTv Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.23%. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.86, indicating that its share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and vTv Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $248.17 million 4.13 $23.34 million $0.42 43.83 vTv Therapeutics $6.41 million 19.10 -$8.50 million ($0.17) -8.65

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than vTv Therapeutics. vTv Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats vTv Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051. The company was founded by Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos and Argeris N. Karabelas in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.