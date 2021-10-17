Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.29 million and the highest is $17.75 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $70.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,873,000. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.29%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

