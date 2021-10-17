Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Head to Head Analysis

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 38.19% 46.57% 29.24% QuickLogic -93.15% -73.38% -26.75%

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and QuickLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 6.96 $129.20 million $1.72 37.19 QuickLogic $8.63 million 7.82 -$11.15 million ($1.06) -5.41

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Daqo New Energy and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus price target of $82.02, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.62%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Daqo New Energy.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

