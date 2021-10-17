Contrasting Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 26.61 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -18.35 Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 63.83 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Berkeley Lights and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 2 4 0 2.67 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus target price of $78.83, indicating a potential upside of 209.15%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.28%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

