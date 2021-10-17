Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

STAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 601.29 ($7.86).

The company has a market cap of £15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 451.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 470.32. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 345 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In other news, insider José Viñals acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,980 ($67,912.20). Also, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 60,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Insiders have bought a total of 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $53,088,000 over the last ninety days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

