Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,010.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,001,914 over the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

