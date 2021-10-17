Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.44% from the stock’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.44 ($55.82).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.84.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.