Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.44% from the stock’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.44 ($55.82).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €32.60 ($38.35) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.84.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.