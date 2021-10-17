Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €120.00 by Nord/LB

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €114.30 ($134.47) on Friday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €119.27 and a 200-day moving average of €115.10.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

