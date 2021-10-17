Short Interest in Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Rises By 66.6%

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,304,500 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the September 15th total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.4 days.

ACDSF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

About Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

